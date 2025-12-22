Marion, NC – The Resolution Run 5K is returning to Downtown Marion this New Year’s Eve!

After several years of being inactive, this community tradition is back by popular demand. The event offers a fun and healthy way to celebrate the close of 2025 while supporting a worthy cause — all proceeds benefit the Rotary Club of Marion and its local service projects.

Start Time: 9:00 pm

We invite runners, walkers, and families to join us as we ring in the New Year together. Registration is now open — we look forward to seeing you at the starting line! Signup at https://shorturl.at/9q1wP