Hickory – Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in May including musical performances, crafting classes, and cooking demonstrations.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five convenient locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: May 1, musical performance by Blue Ridge Edition Quartet; May 7, Guardian Ad Litem, Lori Novak presentation; May 8, musical performance by Seniors on the Move; May 12, Personality Disorders with Partners Health; May 14, musical performance by Cameron Matthews; May 19, Library to Go with Sam Woolhiser; May 21, musical performance by Cody Newton; May 28, Using Apps on your cell phone and tablet with Catawba County Digital Navigators; May 29, cooking class: cake truffle balls. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Danielle Hicks at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory: May 5, Cino de Mayo celebration and trivia; May 6, musical performance by Joni Coppinger; May 7, History of Rock n Roll trivia with Steve; May 19, cooking class: vinegar pie; May 21, Music Appreciation Day: Remember when; May 22, Personality Disorders with Partners Health; May 27, Sing-along with SusieQ: Sweet Memories with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; May 29, musical performance by Seniors on the Move. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Suzi Caesar at 828-320-5963 at least two days in advance.

At the North Hickory site, located at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 3702 16t St NE, Hickory: May 6, Sign Language with Lisa Kennedy, Division of Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing; May 7, game day; May 8, musical performance by Cameron Matthews; May 12, cooking class: easy pasta primavera; May 14, Mother’s Day Bingo; May 21, Sing-along with SusieQ: Sweet Memories with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; May 28, Mental Health Awareness with Partners Health; May 29, fitness challenge in honor of National Senior Fitness Day. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Cherie Grambow at least two days in advance by calling 828-323-8746.

At the Claremont site, located at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3180 W Main St, Claremont: May 1, visit Newton SMO for musical performance by Blue Ridge Edition Quartet; May 7, cooking class: 5 layer bean dip; May 8, Library to Go with Sam Woolhiser; May 13, crafting with Tonya Jarnac; May 14, musical performance by Cody Newton; May 20, Mental Health Awareness with Partners Health; May 22, musical performance by Bob Hollar; May 27, Warm Weather Safety with Melanie Sigmon, Community Engagement Specialist; May 28, Activity with Sherrills Ford Library. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden: May 1, plant your new plant in your new plastic bottle planter; May 8, coffee and chat with Nathaniel Austin; May 12, cooking class: french onion sliders with Teresa Slaughter; May 14, Mental Health Awareness with Partners Health; May 19, crafts: magazine collages with Lisa and Morgan; May 20, “Don’t get scammed” with Maiden Police Department; May 28, Warm Weather Safety, Community Engagement Specialist; May 29, musical performance with Sentimental Journey. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30am and noon, Monday – Thursday. Please call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. You can volunteer for as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner. Catawba County United Way’s mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to help others by mobilizing the caring power of our community. For more information, locate us on Facebook, 828-327-6851 or www.ccunitedway.com.