Hickory – The City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series, presented by Protection Products, Inc., continues this week with Sierra Green and The Giants. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 20, at Union Square in downtown Hickory.

Emerging as a vibrant musical force from the bustling streets of New Orleans, Sierra Green embodies a fusion of timeless soul with an irresistible contemporary allure, evoking the depth and grit of the genre’s raw essence. Revered as the “Queen of Frenchmen Street,” Sierra’s roots delve deep into the rich musical soil of the city’s 7th Ward—a historic breeding ground that nurtured legends such as Jelly Roll Morton, Sidney Bechet, and Allen Toussaint. Sierra’s musical destiny is woven into the tapestry of this storied neighborhood, where her voice resonated in the church choir from the tender age of eight.

Sierra’s artistic odyssey mirrors the resilience and profound soulfulness of her surroundings. Originating from humble beginnings, she captivated audiences along the iconic Frenchmen Street, eventually securing residencies in New Orleans’ most esteemed clubs. Here, she meticulously curated her band, The Giants, handpicking the city’s finest musicians to refine her distinctive sound and command the stage with an undeniable presence.

“The New Orleans-based Sierra Green and her band create a place where soul, blues, and R&B find a new home—and she’ll take you there!” says Sails Music Coordinator Bob Sinclair.

Started in 2012, the City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series showcases well-crafted, live music by bringing original music artists to The Sails on the Square. Original music is defined as music that is written or composed by the artist who performs it.

The Sails Original Music Series offers excellent musical entertainment from national and international touring acts with the help of numerous sponsors. Thanks to presenting sponsor Protection Products, Inc. and additional supporting sponsors Bob Sinclair Music, Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Crowne Plaza for contributing to the series.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of bars and restaurants are close by and offer food and beverage choices.

ABC permitted businesses within the Hickory Downtown Social District will sell beer, wine, and other alcoholic beverages in specially marked cups that may be consumed on Union Square, sidewalks, and other public areas within the designated boundaries of the social district. No outside alcohol may be brought into the social district. To review additional restrictions and a detailed map of the social district’s coverage area, visit www.hickorync.gov/downtown-social-district.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, please visit www.hickorync.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.