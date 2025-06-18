Statesville, NC – Horizon Church is hosting an Independence Celebration in the church parking lot at 316 Signal Hill Drive on Thursday, July 3rd, 2021 from 6:00 – 10:00 pm. This family oriented festivity will feature food trucks and craft vendors, music provided by DJ Leggo, and other activities. Sponsors, food trucks & vendors already signed on for the event include: Pepsi Bottling Ventures, Wingz On Wheelz; Hoops For Christ; Mrs. G Ice Cream/Snow Cones; and Riddle Me This Oddities. The public is invited and admission is free. All who attend will have an excellent vantage point from the grounds to view the spectacular City of Statesville Fireworks Celebration launching from the Statesville Soccer Complex to close out the evening.

Horizon is opening up this event to Statesville area businesses and craft vendors who may wish to rent booth space at the event. Space is limited and rental (Non-Food) is $50. Businesses and vendors wishing to reserve space may contact Tony Smith at (704) 873-5250 or ncmusicman61@yahoo.com to receive booth participation forms and additional information.

“This annual event our church hosts, gives us an opportunity to celebrate our freedom, both in our nation and through our faith, while also letting everyone know about the wonderful tenant mix at our complex,” says Jason Bost, co-pastor at Horizon Church. He continues, “We’re grateful for the generous support of our Statesville residents and vendor partners, which empowers our church to be a beacon of hope in our community. Our goal is to show the love of Christ through this event and the other ministries of Horizon Church… as our tagline says, it is truly ‘A Place For New Beginnings.’”

Horizon Church is a non-denominational church located at 316 Signal Hill Drive in Statesville, NC. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:00 am each week. Services are of a casual atmosphere, with contemporary music, and messages relevant to everyday living. Charles Williams is the founding pastor of the church, which was founded in 1999; and Jason Bost is co-pastor. The church website is www.horizonchurch.net and the phone number is (704) 873-5250.