Valdese, NC – Saturday, March 8th Special Consensus will take the Old Rock School stage for the very first time as eager bluegrass fans await a spectacular performance. Doors open at 6:30 P.M. and the show will begin at 7:30 P.M. Presale tickets can be purchased by calling 828-879-2129 or by visiting concertsatherock.com. Tickets will also be on sale at the door for $30. This is the next to last show of the Bluegrass at the Rock 2024-2025 season.

“The Special Consensus is a bluegrass band that has achieved a contemporary sound in over four decades of performing, making their music a modern classic. Band leader and founder Greg Cahill is a recipient of the prestigious Distinguished Achievement Award from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and was inducted into the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America (SPBGMA) Hall of Greats. Special Consensus has released 21 band recordings and received seven awards from the IBMA and two Grammy nominations.

Special Consensus’ sound is grounded in a deep appreciation and understanding of bluegrass music, incorporating both the drive and harmonies of the traditional sound with the more contemporary sounds and repertoire of today. With the foundation of Greg’s unique banjo playing style and the vocal prowess of the 2023 IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year Greg Blake (guitar), Dan Eubanks (bass) and Michael Prewitt (mandolin), these musicians effortlessly support each other and consistently maintain their bluegrass center whether they’re playing a jazz-tinged instrumental or a song from any of their award-winning recordings. These four talented vocalists and instrumentalists follow their creative desires without straying too far from their roots.” (From “Bio” https://www.specialc.com/biography)

Concert attendees are encouraged to explore Downtown Valdese and the wide variety of shops and locally owned restaurants along Main Street. From Mexican cuisine to Italian, visitors are sure to find something to suit every taste. A full list of businesses can be found at visitvaldese.com, along with an event calendar for all things Valdese.