Hickory – The Hickory Crawdads and Hub City Spartanburgers will play a two-game exhibition series to kick off the 2025 season. The Ranger affiliates will begin the series in Hickory, on Tuesday, April 1st at 6pm before heading to Spartanburg for a game on Wednesday evening at 6:35pm.

Tickets for the Hickory game are on sale now and start at $9.

Concessions and the Performance Food Group Crawdads Café will be open with the full menu available for food and drinks.

Dollar Dog Tuesday, presented by Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM will return for the exhibition. Hot dogs will be $1 and fans can bring their dogs for a $1 ticket that is donated back to the humane society. It will also be a Craft Beer Tuesday by Lowes Foods and craft beer will be half off.

As the Crawdads head to Spartanburg on Wednesday, it will be the first game hosted by the Spartanburgers, who are playing in their inaugural season. As a membership benefit, Crawdads season ticket members can get free tickets to the game in Spartanburg. To RSVP for the event members can reach out to John at [email protected].

“The arrival of the Spartanburgers creates a fantastic opportunity for our affiliates going forward, with the ballparks just 90 miles apart and both under strong DBH leadership,” said Josh Bonifay, Director of Rangers Player Development.

“These games will be a great chance for our players to get their feet wet in their respective home ballparks before regular season games start,” Bonifay said. “With the renovations done in Hickory over the past several years and a ballpark opening in Hub City that will be the pinnacle of Minor League Baseball, we’re excited to get the season started.”

The Crawdads will return to North Carolina following the Wednesday game for Opening Night in Kannapolis on Friday, April 4th. The three-game series will reignite the Battle of the Backroads rivalry with Kannapolis, an opponent they haven’t played since the 2019 season.

Tuesday, April 8th will be Opening Night in Hickory as the Augusta GreenJackets come to town for six games.

Tickets for the regular season are on sale. Group outings, ticket books, and season tickets are currently on sale.

For more information, please call the ‘Dads front office at (828) 322-3000.