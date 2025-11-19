Concord, NC, – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway as the elves are hard at work transforming America’s Home for Racing into a dazzling winter wonderland for the 16th year of Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health.

Opening Nov. 21 through Jan. 4 (closed Christmas Eve), the spectacular holiday show will once again bring the magic of the season to life with more than five million twinkling lights, festive fun and family-friendly cheer as guests cruise through an all-new four-mile drive-thru course filled with imaginative displays from Jingle Jungle to Magical Garden and immersive holiday scenes winding through the legendary speedway.

The fan-favorite Christmas Village will sparkle each Thursday through Sunday night of the show, with local rotating vendors, festive treats and photo-worthy moments along an expanded illuminated walking trail. Visitors are invited to stop by Santa’s Garage for Photos with Santa presented by Cook Out, or cozy up in the infield to watch holiday classics like Elf and The Polar Express on the 16,000-square-foot SpeedwayTV every weekend.

Looking for a little extra thrill? Head to the infield for the Cook Out Tubing Hill, where fans can race down a 250-foot slope. Operating every night the village is open, it’s the perfect way to level up a night of lights, laughter and holiday cheer!

Kicking off the season in style, The Joyful Noise Project will take center stage on opening night to set a state record for the most carolers gathered in one place. Want to be part of the magic? Visit their website to get involved.

Also new this year, fans can make the magic last all season long with a Speedway Christmas Season Pass, good for unlimited trips through the magical drive-through light show with regular or express lane options. Just planning one visit? Take advantage of dynamic pricing, with weekday deals starting at just $46 per car Monday through Wednesday.

Whether it’s your first visit or a cherished family tradition, Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health is the perfect way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Pack the car, turn up the holiday tunes and experience the magic of millions of lights at America’s Home for Racing.

TICKETS:

The 16th annual Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health will be open nightly Nov. 21 – Jan. 4 (closed Christmas Eve). Tickets are sold per vehicle, with weekday prices starting at just $46. Season Passes and Express Lane Passes are also available online. Plan your visit, view the full schedule and purchase tickets at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com