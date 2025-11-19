Newton, NC – The Green Room Community Theatre announces that tickets for A Very Merry Christmas Variety Show are now on sale to the general public. Written by Jairo Pereira, this festive holiday production brings music, comedy and heartfelt Christmas spirit together for a joyful night of entertainment.

Performances will take place Dec. 5 at 7:30 PM and Dec. 6 at 3:00 PM and 7:30 PM. A Very Merry Christmas Variety Show features dazzling performances, toe-tapping musical numbers, and plenty of holiday cheer, all in just under two hours. This lively celebration captures the magic of the season and offers something for audiences of all ages, making it the perfect way to kick off the Christmas festivities.

Tickets can be purchased online at thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128 (open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and $8 for children 12 and under, not including N.C. sales tax.

The show is directed by Jairo Pereira, with input and editing by Heather Edwards, Marissa Eller, and Andie Thomas. Jamie Pereira serves as the stage manager with Nathan Ahlgrim and Kristy P. Lee as co-choreographers, and music direction by Jairo Pereira and Allison Andrews.

The show is rated PG-13 for suggestive humor. For more information about the show, please call 828-464-6583.

The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts & Culture Catawba.

Image Credit: John David Brown III.