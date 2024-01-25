Hickory – Following a stellar opening, the Hickory Community Theatre’s production of the TikTok, GenZ, musical sensation, RIDE THE CYCLONE returns to the stage this weekend. There will be three performances, Friday through Sunday, in the Jeffers Theatre.

Although it has a broad appeal, RIDE THE CYCLONE, with its chilling darkness and clever humor, resonates deeply with Generation Z. Born between 1997 and 2012, this generation’s affinity for the story, about a school choir dying in a roller coaster crash, reflects their unique perspective. Having grown up in a world shaped by the internet, mass shootings, and 9/11, Gen Z experiences historical traumas in real-time through social media. There are over 10,000 video clips from a wide variety of amateur and professional creators that are dedicated to the show.

Performances of RIDE THE CYCLONE are Fridays and Saturdays, January 26 through February 10 at 7:30pm; Sundays, January 28 and February 4 at 2:30pm; and Thursday, February 9 at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at hickorytheatre.org or by phone at 828-328-2283.

RIDE THE CYCLONE is rated R for adult language, themes and situations.

The Hickory Community Theatre’s 75th anniversary season is sponsored by A Cleaner World, Green Park Dentistry, Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. RIDE THE CYCLONE is produced by Sandra and George Clay, III. The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.