Sherrills Ford, NC – Spring is in the air. It is a lovely reminder how beautiful everything can be.

You are invited to kick off the season with Spring Bazaar at Camp Dogwood on Saturday, April 13th, from 9:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. Camp Dogwood is located at 7062 Camp Dogwood Drive in Sherrills Ford, NC. Admission is free to general public and restrooms available.

Remember to save this date and bring your friends and family. There will be 50 vendors selling an assortment of items including aprons, baked goods, body scrubs, candles, Gnomes, handbags, jewelry, pottery, quilts, sermon journals, wreathes, etc. The Sherrills Ford Lions Club will be selling brooms and raffle tickets with proceeds benefiting the visually impaired and Camp Dogwood.

Attendees will have opportunities to purchase and to savor the flavor at food booth that tantalize your taste buds. Feel the rhythm of the music that will set the perfect backdrop for shopping and socializing. Some engaging outdoor games are planned.

This Spring Bazaar is more than just an event. It's a celebration of community, creating special memories, and good times. For more information, please call 828-478-2135 ext. 250.