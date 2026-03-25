Taylorsville, NC – Everyone is invited to the next Christian Songwriter Night at Studio3 on Friday, March 27th at 7:00 pm.

Back by popular demand, the Studio3 Stage will again provide a platform for three artists to present their original Christian songs in a casual, relaxed setting. These three songwriters each have their own unique style and are pleased to have this outlet to share their heartfelt creations. This event is especially welcoming to anyone who might want to present their own original songs in the future. Come and see what it’s all about! Also, those planning to attend are encouraged to invite friends, family, or choir members who like to write their own music to be in the audience.

Featured performers are Mathew Stock, Grace Deal, and Olivia Ball.

Mathew Stock graduated from Excel College in Black Mountain and works there as a class facilitator. His songs are authentic and give us a glimpse into his life experiences.

Grace Deal is a prolific songwriter and partners with her brother Andrew, also a gifted songwriter and singer. Grace and her husband, Adam, have three beautiful children and live in the Taylorsville area.

Olivia Ball from Statesville is proficient in both Cello and Violin. She is authoring a book titled “Until We Are Made Whole.” She will be sharing the role of the artist in the Kingdom of God.

Don’t miss this very special and inspiring event. Studio3 is located at 54 E. Main Ave in Taylorsville. Come at 7:00 pm on Friday, March 27th. Free admission and delicious refreshments!