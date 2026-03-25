Hickory – The Western Piedmont Woodcrafters’ Saturday, March 28th meeting will feature Ralph Green giving a demonstration on wood turning. As usual, our meeting is at 9:30 A.M., at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, Hickory. Guests are always welcome at our meetings.

Ralph Green will be teaching turning, using carbide tools. His specialty is turning lighted-nativity ornaments and other uniquely designed ornaments. He also turns square bowls and offset turnings.

Ralph started turning in high school shop class in 1971 and then restarted in 2015, when he was reintroduced to turning at Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza. He and his wife Dot both turn and enjoy teaching and helping others turn.

Ralph was in the Marine Corps for 6 years and served as Crew chief on Marine One, the Marine helicopter that transports the president. He then went to work for the airlines and retired from US AIR in 2007. He also had a Motorcycle shop for 20 years, until he retired in January 2019. He works part time at Klingspor Woodworking and has some time to turn and work in his garden.

The meeting will include member show-and-tell items and our usual raffle.

The club consists of about 35 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals.

For more information, call 828-855-4941.