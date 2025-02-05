Super Bowl Preview

Not much time has passed since we last saw the Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl.

It was just two years ago that the Chiefs pulled out a narrow 38-35 victory over the Eagles. Both teams are back in the big game with another Vince Lombardi Trophy on the line.

I thought it was rare that we see rematches so soon in the Super Bowl and I was right. This Super Bowl LIX showdown in New Orleans marks only the second Super Bowl pairing to happen twice in a span of three or fewer seasons, joining the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Buffalo Bills, a showdown that happened in back-to-back campaigns in 1992 and 1993.

I have to think Kansas City is full of confidence. The Chiefs have won nine consecutive playoff games, including the last two Super Bowls. Recent history also tells us that when a game gets tight, Kansas City wins: It’s 12-0 in one-score games in the 2024 season, which is the most such wins in a single season ever, including the postseason. The Chiefs’ 17-game winning streak in games decided by one score is also the longest streak by any team in NFL history including the playoffs.

Falling behind early in Super Bowls in the Patrick Mahomes era has been the norm. Kansas City has done so four recent Super Bowls and has won three of them. I read that all other Super Bowl quarterbacks have a combined record of 4-48 when falling behind by at least 10 points in the big game.

Philadelphia will counter by trying to keep Mahomes off the field. The Eagles led the NFL in average time of possession (32:22) and average time of possession margin (4:45) this season. Philly is fine with letting running back Saquon Barkley and their offensive line dominate. Pounding the Chiefs’ front with more and more Saquon should be the game plan for Philadelphia because it will likely yield great results. Barkley is averaging 147.3 rushing yards per game in three games played this postseason, and he has run for over 100 yards in 14 of the Eagles’ 19 games this season, including each of the last five. In just the last two games, Barkley has 323 yards rushing while averaging 7.9 yards per carry.

I like the Eagles this time around for one reason. Kansas City’s run defense has struggles in the playoffs. They allowed just 101.8 rushing yards per game in the regular season, the eighth-fewest in the NFL in 2024, but the Chiefs are allowing 148.0 rushing yards per game in the playoffs.