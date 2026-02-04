Vale, NC — Hart Square Foundation will welcome guests to the Sweet Hart Dinner on February 7th and 21st. Chef Ben Sullivan of Cranford Hospitality will craft a multi-course meal that embraces our ancestral roots at this one-of-a-kind dining experience that is inspired by 19th century recipes.

More than a meal, the Sweet Hart Dinners are a celebration of Appalachian foodways and community. Proceeds from these dinners directly support Hart Square Village’s mission of cultural preservation, helping us safeguard traditional crafts, stories, and ways of life for future generations. There will also be a silent auction featuring handcrafted items: pottery, fiber arts, blacksmithed iron works, and more.

With a mission rooted in preserving and sharing traditional arts, this event will showcase traditional music, shining a spotlight on the sounds, stories, and creativity that have kept folk music alive for generations. Guests will have the opportunity to interact with artisans, learning more about homemade and primitive instruments and the barter economy of mountain music. Enjoy European roots music and the traditional sounds of old-time Appalachian music as a folk duo provides entertainment throughout the night.

Reserve your seat today to step back in time for this historical dining experience.

https://www.hartsquare.com/visit/events/sweet-hart-pioneer-dinner

Hart Square Village is an open-air museum located in Vale, North Carolina, consisting of over 100 historic log structures built between 1760 and 1893. Hart Square Foundation is the non-profit organization tasked with preserving Hart Square Village and sharing traditional arts and trades.