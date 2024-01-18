Sweet Hart Pioneer Dinner Saturday, February 10 & 24

Vale, NC – The Sweet Hart Pioneer dinner is back, and this year you have two dates to choose from, Saturday, February 10 & 24, 5 – 8 p.m. Join us for this one-of-a-kind dinner experience! Using a traditional 1800s cookbook, Chef Ben Sullivan will craft a multi–course dinner that embraces our ancestral roots while adding a modern twist.

This event will showcase traditional artisans, and you will learn more about our priority historic preservation projects in 2024. Traditional artists will demonstrate in the great hall during the event. These dedicated volunteers are committed to preserving traditional arts and crafts for future generations.

Embrace your pioneering spirit with an amazing dinner inspired by 19th-century recipes. Witness traditional artisans and craftspeople at work, and explore a silent auction filled with beautiful handmade items crafted by our artisans. The purchase of these items will support the preservation and restoration of the 2024 preservation projects.

A silent auction will take place featuring items crafted by our artisans: pottery, fiber arts, blacksmith ironworks, and more.

A welcome drink will be provided to you upon arrival, and a cash bar will be available throughout the event. The menu for this event is set in advance, we are unable to accommodate any dietary restrictions or allergies.

Hart Square, Sigmon Family Education Center

5055 Hope Road, Vale, NC

Tickets are available to purchase online at https://www.hartsquare.com.