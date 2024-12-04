Hickory – A beloved holiday tradition is returning to Hickory and the Unifour area for its 14th performance. The Ann Freeman Dance Academy students, staff, parents and guests will present Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21st, at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Auditorium in Lenoir. Also performing in this production are students of the Debbie Huffman Dance Academy.

The Nutcracker is one of the most well-known ballets in the world and has been performed by every major ballet company. For many, the Christmas season would not be complete without a retelling of this fascinating story. The first act occurs in the real world; however, in the second act, you are transported to a magical kingdom of fanciful characters in the Land of Sweets and, of course, The Nutcracker.

Local dancer Savannah Smith will play Clara, and Sophie Black will play Fritz, Clara’s brother. Creed Armstrong will perform the part of The Nutcracker. This cherished Christmas toy comes to life in Clara’s dreams. Brooke Huggins is the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Snow Queen, while Gwyneth Perry takes on the role of the Rat King. L.A. Freeman will portray Drosselmeyer.

Other featured company members will include Gwyneth Perry and Evie Slone as the Spanish dancers, Everleigh Honeycutt and Emma Lipps as the Arabians, former dancer Jessica Davis, who is on staff at AFDA, portraying Mother Ginger, and Brooke Huggins, Emma Lipps, and Everleigh Honeycutt performing Toy Dolls and Toy Soldier.

A supporting cast of local dancers and company members will include Caroline Carmichael, Katelyn Eckard, Edison Honeycutt, and Aspyn Rink as the children during the party scene.

Performing as Mice are Edison Honeycutt, Presley Hubert, Andrew Kilby, Arya Kilby, Penelope Kraft, Juliet Pendry, Laurel Quinn, Eleanor Reeves, and Carly Wimbish.

Sophie Black, Caroline Carmichael, Katelyn Eckard, Edison Honeycutt, Presley Hubert, Arya Kilby, Penelope Kraft, Juliet Pendry, Eleanor Reeves, Aspyn Rink, Maggie Smith, and Carly Wimbish are the Christmas Angels.

Sophie Black, Caroline Carmichael, Katelyn Eckard, Edison Honeycutt, Everleigh Honeycutt, Brooke Huggins, and Aspyn Rink fill out the regiment as soldiers during the Dream of Mice and the Rat King.

The party guests and the maid are students, AFDA Staff, and parents, including Jessica Davis, her fiancé Justin Wall, instructors James Keene, Meg Phillips and her daughter Junie Phillips as the Young Girl, Kate Dillon, and Laura and Steven Kellogg.

Tickets are $15 and may be ordered by calling AFDA at 828.324.6058. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

Proceeds will go to the Humane Society of Catawba County. They have been working with McDowell County and their animals from Hurricane Helene, and the non-profit Ann Freeman Student Scholarship Fund.