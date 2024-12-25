Hickory – The Great Gatsby NYE 2024 Party at Main Cellar-City Club will undoubtedly be the most exciting event of the year! Celebrating 105 years since the start of the Roaring 20’s, this party will pay tribute to all the glamour and extravagance of that decade. You will be transported back to one of the most famous times in our history as you enjoy culinary delights, spirits, live music, entertainment, dancing and a visual feast of Gatsby décor and antiques.

We are also excited about the addition of the Cigar and Whiskey Lounge for this year’s event. This party will undoubtedly surpass all your expectations and be a night you will remember for years to come.

The event is from 8:30pm-1:00am.

Tickets are $90 per person and include: Heavy Hors d’ oeuvres, desserts, beer, wine and champagne from 8:30-11:30pm, 4 cash bars for liquor, DJ, live music in both the Speakeasy and the Cigar and Whiskey Lounge, entertainment, antique cars for photo opportunities, over the top décor, and much more!

Gatsby attire strongly encouraged to help immerse yourself in this unique experience but is not required.

Tickets can be purchased at Evenbrite: https://shorturl.at/Ej09X