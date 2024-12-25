New In Theaters And On Disc

Now in Theaters:

A Complete Unknown (***) James Mangold (Walk the Line) directs this well made biopic that chronicles the life of the young Bob Dylan as he makes his way to New York City from the midwest in the early 1960s. Period detail is amazing and Timothee Chalamet turns in a convincing performance as Dylan as well. Recommended.

New to Disc:

Kino Lorber:

Snake Eyes (1998) The Brian DePalma directed thriller, starring Nicholas Cage as a crooked cop at the center of a political conspiracy, makes its way to 4K with a splendid new transfer and a new commentary.

Hatari (1962) The Howard Hawks directed tale, which stars John Wayne as a man whose stock in trade is killing animals and selling them to zoos, also comes to 4K this week. A new commentary has been included.

Other Blu Ray releases from the label are The Killer is Loose (1956) and Pray for Death (1985), Monte Walsh (1970) and Blood and Lace (1971).

Sony:

The Lords of Flatbush (1974) Sylvester Stallone and Henry Winkler star as members of a motorcycle gang trying to figure out their lives in this cult classic from Martin Davidson, now making its Blu Ray debut.

Paramount:

Yellowstone: Season 5 Part 2 (2024) The second half of the latest season of Yellowstone makes its Blu Ray debut this week as well with a few new extras for fans of the series.

