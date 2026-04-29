Newton, NC – Follow the yellow brick road to a magical adventure as The Wizard of Oz comes to The Green Room this Friday, May 1. This beloved musical follows Dorothy as a tornado sweeps her away from Kansas and into the Land of Oz, where she meets new friends, faces unexpected challenges, and discovers that there is truly no place like home.

Performances will be held May 1, 2, 3, 8 ,9, 10, 15, 16, and 17. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available online at thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128 (open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and $8 for children 12 and under, not including N.C. sales tax.

The production is directed by Ashley West-Davis, with Jenni Canterbury as assistant director and Vicki Harvell as music director. The creative team includes Sarah Kate Pedraza as stage manager and Kellie Hardin as assistant stage manager. Costume design is by Melissa French, wigs by Ronnie Major, scenic design by Elizabeth Moss, sound design by Matt Pedraza, and lighting design by Banks Stroup, assisted by Emily Stanton. Choreography is by Ashley West-Davis, Jenni Canterbury, Melissa French, and Erica Isenhour. The show is produced by More-Ron productions.

For more information about The Wizard of Oz or any other upcoming productions, please call 828-464-6583.

The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the Arts Culture Catawba.

Image Credit: John David Brown III.