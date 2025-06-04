Hickory – The hugely popular and eagerly awaited Broadway musical Waitress is making its North Carolina community theatre debut this weekend. It brings its heartwarming story, infectious music, and powerhouse performances to local audiences for the first time.”

The production on stage at the Hickory Community Theatre features an exceptional cast with extensive regional and national credits, and delivers an unforgettable theatrical experience. The production begins its run this Friday, June 6, and continues through June 21.

Based on the beloved motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress tells the inspiring story of Jenna, a talented pie maker stuck in a small-town diner and a loveless marriage.

With the support of her quirky coworkers and the encouragement of an unexpected romance, Jenna finds the courage to dream of a better life. Featuring an original score by Grammy Award-winning artist Sara Bareilles, Waitress has captivated audiences across Broadway and national tours with its heartfelt storytelling and uplifting melodies.

Waitress is the finale for HCT’s 76th season. The production is directed by HCT Artistic Director Eric Seale. Working alongside of him are Jeff Hartman as Musical Director and Gina Duckworth as choreographer.

Performances run June 6–21, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm, and a Thursday show on June 19. Tickets are $18 for adults, $10 for youth and students. Tickets may be purchased online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling 828-328-2283.

This production is sponsored by Alex Lee, Inc. and is recommended for ages 13 and up.

HCT is a Funded Affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba. Our 76th season is made possible by A Cleaner World, Protection Products, Inc., Shurtape Technologies, BelleAge, Covington Dental, and LifeRootz. The theatre also receives sustaining support from the North Carolina Arts Council, part of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Last Call to Get Tickets for HCT’s Big Bash

There are still some tickets available for the HCT Vacation Extravaganza, coming up on Monday, June 9 at 6:30pm. A $140 ticket gets admission for two to a night of fantastic food, drinks, and live entertainment by local favorite Ulysses Long. Plus, every ticket comes with the chance to win big—$10,000 grand prize or a $1,000 second prize! Along with the big drawing there are other fun games like the Wine Pull, the Presidents’ Board, the Lottery Lunacy drawing and the Heads or Tails game.

Ticket sales end at 12pm on June 9. Buy online at hickorytheatre.org or call 828-328-2283.

Hickory Career Arts Magnet School Students Set Up a Pie Shop for Waitress

HCT is proud to be partnering with the culinary arts department at HCAM to bring pies to the concession stand at Waitress. The proceeds from the pie sales will be split between the HCAM culinary arts department and the Women’s Resource Center. Pies will be available for $5 each from opening night of Waitress until they are sold out! Special thanks to Chef McJunkin and the culinary arts students for taking on this enormous task!

Workout Class Returns

The popular Broadway Body Positivity workout class returns on Thursday, June 10 at 7pm. Led by HCT Education Director Kelsey Kott, this next class will be the return of the popular Hamilton theme night. There is no fee for this class and registration is not required. Participants should come in workout attire and bring a water bottle and a towel. It’s a fun time but it’s still a workout. For further information email kelsey@hickorytheatre.org.

Top Photo: (Waitress): (left to right) CeCe Cooper as Becky, Ally Teeples as Dawn and Carol Anne Hartman as Jenna in Waitress, opening June 6 in the Jeffers Theatre. Performances run June 6–21. Rated PG-13. Photo by Carol Anne Hartman Photography.

Bottom Photo: (for Extravaganza): Ulysses Long will be the headline entertainment at the Hickory Community Theatre’s Vacation Extravaganza, coming up on Monday, June 9 at 6:30pm.