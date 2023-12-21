Hiddenite, NC – The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is pleased to offer after school arts and crafts classes!

Instructor Vickie Hendren will facilitate arts and crafts classes for children ages 7-12 years old.

Students will learn various art techniques and enjoy fun craft making activities, including pottery! The Center will provide all art supplies, thus allowing kids to explore a variety of art mediums while creating their very own masterpieces. This six week session will be held on Thursdays from 5:00 – 6:30 PM at the Hiddenite Center’s Education Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Rd, Hiddenite). The next session begins on Thursday, January 11th. Class sizes are limited so register soon to save your spot! The cost is $30 for the entire session.

Call 828-632-6966 to register by phone or visit hiddenitearts.org to access the online link. Email the Center at [email protected] for more information.

The Hiddenite Arts Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.