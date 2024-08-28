Hickory – There is an alien invasion in Hickory this weekend, when The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals takes the stage at the Hickory Community Theatres. Performances begin on Friday, August 30 at 7:30pm and the show runs through September 14.

Loosely inspired by 1956 horror film Invasion of the Body Snatchers, this is the 11th stage show produced by StarKid Productions. The show follows Paul, an average guy who “doesn’t like musicals,” as the citizens of his town are gradually overcome by an alien hive mind that makes them sing and dance as if they are in a musical. It’s hysterically, horrific fun as a band of survivors fight to outwit the increasing number of singing and dancing “zombies”. Who will win in the end?

Performances of The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals will be August 30 through September 14, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm and Thursday, September 12 at 7:30pm in the Jeffers Theatre. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students and youth 18 & under. Tickets may be purchased online at hickorytheatre.org or by phone at 828-328-2283.

The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals is rated PG-13, with adult language and cartoonish violence.

The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

PHOTO: (foreground) Andrea Thomas plays Emma while (background L-R) Allison Andrews Justin Wilson, Justin Thomas, Journey Cable, Jared Wachsmuth and Sarah Deutch taunt her with their evil plans in The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals, coming August 30 to the Hickory Community Theatre. Photo by Eric Seale.