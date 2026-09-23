Newton, NC – The Green Room Community Theatre’s 40th anniversary season presents their all-youth production, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 25th. Step into a world of mystery and mischief as Ichabod Crane encounters the eerie legend of the Headless Horseman. This theatrical retelling brings the classic tale to life with suspense, humor, and just the right amount of spooky fun.

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is adapted and directed by John David Brown III, with stage management by Sarah Kate Pedraza. Produced by Omnistar, Lee Industries, and Narrow Gauge Coffee & Cafe, this show is suitable for audiences of all ages and promises a fun-filled story for the whole family.

Performances are scheduled for October 23, 24, 25, and 30, at 7:30 pm. And October 25, 31 & November 1, 2026, at 3:00 pm.

Tickets are available online at thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 828-464-6128 (open Wednesdays through Fridays from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm). Ticket prices are $20 for Adults, $18 for Seniors, $16 for Students, and $10 for Children 12 and under, not including NC Sales tax. If you have questions about the show, please call 828-464-6583.

The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba.

Photo: Cast