Newton, NC – Get ready for big laughs and Southern charm as The Miss Firecracker Contest opens Friday, June 13, at The Green Room Community Theatre! Written by Beth Henley, this heartwarming and hilarious dark comedy follows Carnelle Scott, a determined young woman in small-town Mississippi who dreams of winning the local beauty pageant and redeeming her reputation.

Full of quirky characters, unexpected twists, and plenty of Southern humor, The Miss Firecracker Contest is a delightful tale of self-discovery, second chances, and finding confidence in the most unexpected ways.

Performances will be held on June 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, and 22. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available online at thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128 (open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students, and $8 for children 12 and under, not including N.C. sales tax.

Image credit: David Brown III.