Rodgers And The Steelers

It finally became official. Aaron Rodgers will be the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback this fall. He signed with the Steelers over the weekend and is at the team’s mandatory minicamp this week.

It will be a fascinating partnership between Rodgers, a 41-year-old future Hall of Fame quarterback, and Mike Tomlin, the NFL’s longest-tenured head coach.

One has to believe that Rodgers wants to close his career in glory, while Tomlin hopes to end the Steelers’ six-game postseason losing streak, dating back to 2016.

Since the signing, it has been reported that Rodgers wasn’t the Steelers’ first or second choice at quarterback. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Steelers were interested in trading for the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford, then pivoted to trying to retain Justin Fields, who instead signed with the New York Jets. Ultimately, they went all-in on Rodgers.

I wonder if Rodgers knew he was not Pittsburgh’s first choice. Sure, the franchise is saying everything Rodgers wants to hear. How they hope adding him to a team with a strong nucleus will lessen the load he has to carry. After all, it has been proven Rodgers can no longer carry the load. The New York Jets finished 5-12 in 2024 with Rodgers as their starter.

Expectations for Rodgers in Pittsburgh are not as high as they were for the Jets two years back. It will not take much to improve the Steelers passing game. Since Ben Ben retired, Pittsburgh’s passing attack has been about the worst in the NFL. Since 2022, they’re dead last in passing touchdowns, with just 46. The Steelers found ways to win ugly in the regular season, but the offense has not been capable of contending in the postseason against AFC teams featuring high-powered offenses led by true franchise quarterbacks.

Rodgers fatigue seems to have hit America. Few feel he will make much of a difference in the Steel City. I have read polls where a small majority of Steelers fans were against the signing. It will come down to wins and I just don’t see and have not seen Rodgers win many games lately.