Theaters, Steaming And Disc

New to Theaters:

Joker: Folie’ a Deux – Another month, another comic book adaptation. This time it’s the five years in the making sequel to the Oscar winning, Joker, which starred Joaquin Phoenix and was helmed by Todd Phillips. Both return in their respective roles and are also joined this time around by Lady Gaga.

New to Streaming:

Salem’s Lot (***) Gary Dauber’s reimagining of the classic Stephen King novel about vampirism in a small Maine community-the third adaptation-has arrived and is much better than expected in spite of a negative early word. It doesn’t match the 1979 version directed by Tobe Hooper but there are many effective set pieces that make it worth seeing at least once.

New to Disc:

Paramount:

A Quiet Place: Day One (2024) The third entry in this horror franchise comes to both 4K and Blu Ray this week and includes a few new bonus goodies.

The label is also reissuing its previous 4K release of Sleepy Hollow (1999) in a new steelbook edition.

Criterion:

I Walked with a Zombie/The Seventh Victim (1943) Two fright films from producer Val Lewton are getting the deluxe treatment in this new 4K release. Bonus materials include multiple commentaries, audio essays and interviews.

Shout/Scream Factory:

Devil (2010) A group of strangers trapped in an elevator discovers one of them is the entity of the film’s title in this thriller making its 4K debut with a few new extras.

Also being issued by the label is a steelbook edition of The Strangers (2008).

Disney:

Kinds of Kindness (2024) Yorgos Lanthimos’s follow up to the hugely successful, Poor Things, makes its physical media debut with a few new extras.

Universal:

Friday Night Lights (2004) The original film that spawned the long running TV series comes to the 4K format in a new edition retaining previous bonus materials.

Magnolia:

Thelma (2024) June Squibb is wonderful as an elderly woman who goes after the criminals who scammed her in this charming comedy now available on Blu Ray.

Two other horror entries from earlier in the year are getting Blu Ray releases as well. They are Late Night with the Devil (RLJ Entertainment) and MaXXXine (Lionsgate).

