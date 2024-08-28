Theaters, Streaming & Disc

NOW IN THEATERS:

Between the Temples (***) Jason Schwartzman is a recently widowed cantor whose former music teacher (Carole Kane, in a wonderful performance) becomes his student and changes his life in the process in this winning comedy/drama.

NEW TO STREAMING:

Oddity (** ½) A psychic medium, while attempting to solve the murder of her sister, uncovers some disturbing findings in this occasionally interesting horror entry. The film takes too long to reach its ultimate destination (nearly 50 minutes) but once it does, there are enough effective jump scares to deem it worth a look.

Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection (***) is the first full length documentary portrait of the 70s pop star, who with her brother, Richard, formed the nucleus of The Carpenters. The effective but unavoidably tragic film unspools the story by utilizing rarely heard interviews with the subject of the film and presenting interview excerpts from those who knew her best.

NEW TO DISC:

Arrow:

The Mexico Trilogy (1992-2003) Director Robert Rodriguez’s groundbreaking, independently made El Mariachi and its two studio sequels, Desperado and Once Upon a time in Mexico, have been issued in a new 4K set with copious amounts of extras. Bonus materials include new interviews featurettes, short films, trailers, commentary and deleted scenes.

The Woman/Offspring (2009-2011) Lucky McKee, the director of the acclaimed horror film, May, followed up that film with this tale of the last surviving member of a group of cannibals. His predecessor film Offspring is also included. Extras include featurettes, deleted scenes, a documentary and commentaries.

Shout/Scream Factory:

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986) The continuing adventures of the Freeling family from the 1982 horror film, Poltergeist, makes its 4K debut this week retaining archival features previously issued.

Pee Wee’s Playhouse: The Complete Series (1986-90) Having been out of print for several years, the landmark children’s television series from the late 80s is now back in print in a multi disc set on the Blu-ray format with lots of extras.

Kino:

The Jean-Claude Van Damme action opus, Sudden Death (1995), gets a 4K upgrade this week as well as the Jean-Luc Godard classic, Alphaville (1965). Both releases contain new commentaries.

Last Year in Marienbad (1961) Allen Renault directed this critically acclaimed tale of a man who may or may not have had an affair in his past. Extras include a new commentary, visual essay and filmmaker interview.

Two films featuring giant creatures on the attack from horror director Bert I Gordon are getting reissued on Blu-ray this week from the label. They are Empire of the Ants (1977) and Food of the Gods (1976) and both include new commentaries.

Other creature on the attack films getting reissued by the label this week on Blu-ray include Kingdom of the Spiders (1977) starring William Shatner, the tale of electrified earthworms on the attack, Squirm (1976) and the Ray Milland starring, ecologically themed horror film, Frogs (1972). All include new commentaries.

Also being issued by the label this week is the action adventure film from director Philip Kaufman, White Dawn (1974), which also includes a new commentary.

HBO Home Video:

Succession: The Complete Series (2018-2023) The Emmy winning and critically acclaimed series finally gets a physical media release on Blu-ray in this multi-disc set containing the entire series. Over 2 hours of bonus material is included.

Criterion:

Two Albert brooks films previously unavailable on Blu-ray have now have been issued in the format. They are Brooks’ debut film, Real Life (1979) and his later effort, Mother (1996), which also stars Debbie Reynolds as the title character in the film. Both releases include some new bonus material.

Warner Archive:

Three new Blu-ray releases from the label this week include the musicals Words and Music (1948), which stars June Allison and Perry Como and Three Little Words (1950), which stars Fred Astaire.

Also getting a Blu-Ray release is the Roger Moore starring TV series, The Alaskans: The Complete Series (1959-60).

Radiance Films

Tokijiro: Lone Yakuza (1966) a gambler trying to get out of the crime business is forced to make one last killing in this Japanese drama. Extras include an interview and a visual essay.

Viva La Muerte (1971) A man discovers his mother may have aided in his father’s death in this Italian horror film. Extras include a documentary and an interview.

