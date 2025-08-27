Newton, NC – The Green Room Community Theatre announces that tickets for Junk went on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 22. With a book by Molly Bass, music and lyrics by Molly Bass and Jeff Hartman, and arrangements by Jeff Hartman, this musical kicks off The Green Room’s 2025–26 season.

Junk follows Karissa as she hosts a yard sale to clear out the “junk” left behind by her ex. Chaos erupts when he shows up unexpectedly with his new girlfriend. Through a whirlwind of quirky buyers, surprising encounters and heartfelt discoveries, the day unfolds in ways Karissa never imagined.

Junk is directed by Molly Bass, with Vicki Harvell as music director, Allison Andrews as assistant director/assistant music director, Gina Duckworth as choreographer, Karen McGuire as stage manager and Sarah Kate Pedraza as assistant stage manager. The show is produced by Omnistar Financial and Green Park Dentistry. It is rated PG-13 for language and mature themes.

Performances will take place Sept. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21, 2025. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128 (open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students, and $8 for children 12 and under, not including N.C. sales tax.

For more information about the show, please call 828-464-6583.

Image Credit: David Brown.