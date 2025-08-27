New To Theaters & Streaming

Now in Theaters:

Jaws (1975) gets a re-release in theaters this weekend just in time for its 50th anniversary in both 3D and 2D versions. The film still gets a **** rating in my book and stands the test of time. Definitely worth seeing on the large screen IMAX format.

New to Streaming:

Live Aid: When Rock n Roll Took On the World (***) is a well-made behind the scenes doc timed for the occasion of the famed music fest’s 40th anniversary. Music fans will find much to savor. (HULU)

Arrow:

The label gives their usual care and attention to two horror remakes from the early to mid-2000s. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006) are the two titles in question, and both are getting a 4K UHD upgrade this week along with an amazing number of extras and gorgeous packaging. Among the supplements are interviews and multiple commentaries.

Scream/Shout Factory:

City on Fire (1987) John Woo’s classic crime thriller regarding a jewel heist gone wrong-and largely remade as Reservoir Dogs-comes to the 4K format with a fresh transfer and new extras. Bonus materials include new interviews and a commentary.

Larry Cohen: Mystery and Misdirection (1977-1989) is a new Blu Ray collection from the prolific writer/director which features the first ever hi-def releases of Wicked Stepmother (1989), The Private Files of J. Edgar Hoover (1977) and Special Effects (1984). New interviews are included.

Universal:

Erin Brockovich (2000) The Oscar winning true story of the environmental activist’s landmark case against Pacific, Gas and Electric comes to the 4K format with archival extras from the previous releases.

Warner Archive/Warner Brothers:

Get Carter (1971) The classic revenge thriller, directed by Mike Hodges and starring Michael Caine-comes to the 4K UHD format this week as well and retains the bonus materials from the Blu Ray release from some years back.

The Conjuring (2013) The first entry in the seemingly never-ending horror franchise also gets a 4K release a dozen years after its initial release and retains the archival bonus features. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga star as the real-life ghost busting couple Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The Huckleberry Hound Show (1958-1961) The beloved animated series gets a Blu Ray upgrade for the first time ever in a nice new set.

Other Blu Ray releases from the label include the final film from legendary director, John Ford, 7 Women (1966), the musical romances, That Midnight Kiss (1949) and The Hard Way (1943) and the crime thriller, Intruder in the Dust (1949). There are some bonus materials included on some of the above titles as well.

Criterion:

Two new Blu Ray releases from the boutique label include the drama, Compensation (1999) and the LGBTQ comedy from director Alice Wu, Saving Face (2004). Both include new bonus materials.

Universal:

Emergency: The Complete Series (1972-1977) The fondly remembered series revolving around the exploits of paramedics in LA comes to Blu Ray for the first time ever in a multi disc box set.

Kino:

Save the Tiger (1973) The drama starring Jack Lemmon in an Oscar winning performance as a garment manufacturer at a crossroads in his life, makes its stateside Blu Ray debut. Extras include a new commentary.

Scoop (2006) Woody Allen’s murder mystery/comedy, also starring Scarlet Johansson, comes to the Blu Ray format for the first time in the US as well this week.

Vinegar Syndrome:

The label has two new 4K UHD offerings this week. They are the horror sequel, The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999) and Mac and Me (1988). Both include the usual copious amount extras usually found in the label’s releases.

