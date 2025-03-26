Hickory – Embark on a day of inspiring talks, meaningful connections, and the spirit of ideas that can change everything at TEDxCatawba! This year, we’re thrilled to offer a variety of ticket options—from General Admission to exclusive VIP packages—each designed to enhance your TEDx experience. Join us at Drendel Auditorium in Hickory, NC, on June 14th, from 9 am to 3 pm, for an unforgettable gathering of minds. Secure your ticket today and make this an experience to remember!

Ticket Options:

TEDxCatawba General Admission

Immerse yourself in the TEDxCatawba experience with access to:

All TEDxCatawba speaker sessions

Networking opportunities with fellow attendees

A curated TEDxCatawba gift bag

Snacks and beverages

TEDxCatawba VIP Admission

Take your experience a step further with this exclusive ticket:

All General Admission benefits plus:

Access to an exclusive post-event “Meet the Speakers” reception with bubbly and canapes for one-on-one time with the TEDxCatawba speakers (from 3:00–4:30 PM).

A premium swag bag with exclusive TEDxCatawba merchandise, thoughtfully curated to commemorate your elevated experience and support!

Set yourself apart with a VIP-designated event lanyard.

Friends of TEDxCatawba Admission

Support TEDxCatawba with a generous contribution! This Donor package is for those who are passionate about backing our event at the highest level, with a larger contribution that helps bring TEDxCatawba to life. As a Friend of TEDxCatawba, you’ll enjoy:

All TEDxCatawba VIP Admission benefits plus:

A special Friends of TEDxCatawba “Thank you” Gift included in your premium swag bag.

Formal recognition of your support at TEDxCatawba, as well as on all event material.

For tickets or more information, please visit https://tedxcatawba.com/