Newton, NC – Downtown Newton Announces it’s music lineup for 2025 Music on Main at the Frank & Sue Jones Amphitheatre. All performances are from 6pm-9pm.

Music Schedule:

June 12 – The Extraordinaires – bringing the party & making memories! Powerful kickin’ horns & smooth lead vocals.

July 10 – Dani Kerr & The Skeleton Krew – a unique blend of southern rock ‘n’ roll, melding elements of rock, blues, jazz, and funk!

September 11 – The Megan Doss Band – covering your favorite country tunes with a perfect mixture of Top 40 and classic rock hits!

October 9 – Trial By Fire — a Journey back to days when lighters were held high & you couldn’t help but sing along!

Adult Beverages:

No outside alcohol or coolers will be permitted during the event, but beer will be available for purchase on N. Main starting at 5 p.m. Please note that wristbands will be utilized for age identification and required for alcohol purchases available at the beer tent beginning at 5 p.m. The Newton Social District will be in observance of purchases of beer and wine at several Downtown Newton beverage providers.

What to bring:

Bring a lawn chair, blanket, or something comfy to sit on for the show! It’s also recommended to bring sunscreen and sunglasses — the sun sets directly behind the Frank & Sue Jones Amphitheatre!

Weather:

Please note: Due to the popularity of Music on Main in Downtown Newton, organizers make every effort to proceed with each concert as scheduled. However, when severe weather threatens, the safety of visitors, sponsors, and performers is of utmost concern. As a result, decisions on whether to continue or cancel a concert are based entirely on the potential risks posed by inclement weather. Should there be a weather threat, the decision to proceed will be made no later than 4:00 pm. Updates will be posted on the Visit Downtown Newton, North Carolina, Facebook, and the Downtown Newton Development Association website (downtownnewton.org).

We hope to make your Thursday nights in Downtown Newton rockin’! Follow Visit Downtown Newtown on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/downtownnewtonnc