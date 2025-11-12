Hickory – The Jingle Bell BASH – hosted by Arts Culture Catawba is an annual fundraiser benefiting the Arts, Science and History in Catawba County! For the second year in a row, we are excited to announce that we will be hosting Jingle Bell BASH at the Hickory Metro Convention Center on Monday evening, December 8, 2025. Each $140 ticket admits two people, and the event is always well attended, with more than 400 in years past. With this year being the second year at the Hickory Metro Convention Center, we anticipate that number could easily increase to 600 guests! Each ticket enters you in a raffle to win $10,000!!

Purchase tickets at https://shorturl.at/L3P0k