Newton, NC – Tickets are now available for the fourth annual Flights & Bites, presented by Carolina Caring Foundation to benefit Carolina Caring.

This highly anticipated event will be held on April 3rd, 2025 from 5:30pm-9:30pm at Moretz Mills, 74 8TH ST SE, Hickory, NC 28602. Tickets are $100 per person. Tickets may be purchased at carolinacaring.org/flights.

The evening’s menu consists of food and wine parings from regions across the world: South Africa, North America, South America, Australia, and Europe. Catering will be provided by Cranford Hospitality, represented by Zack Cranford and Ben Sullivan. Wine selections will be provided by Winebow Fine Wines + Spirits.

Attendees may also participate in an online auction. Funds raised from this auction will support Carolina Caring’s mission to provide hospice and palliative care to all those in need. The auction will go live on March 24th and end at the conclusion of the event.

Flights & Bites presenting sponsors are Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, The Greens at Viewmont, and The Greens at Hickory. If you would like to become a sponsor for Flights & Bites, please visit carolinacaring.org/flights. Sponsorships will be open until March 5th.