Hickory – The City of Hickory Library Advisory Board is promoting literacy and communal appreciation of poetry by selecting a poet laureate as part of the brand-new Poet Laureate Program.

The Poet Laureate Program is designed to celebrate the rich culture of Hickory and Catawba County while fostering artistic expression and community engagement.

Applicants for the Poet Laureate designation must be published poets with a publisher, or have a history of published works in local, state, or regional journals and magazines.

The selected Poet Laureate will be responsible for participating in at least two public readings per year, leading outreach to designated youth programs and organizations, and writing poems for holidays and community gatherings.

The Poet Laureate will serve for two years, with the option for the term to be extended. An annual stipend of $750 will be provided.

Applications must be submitted by March 31 at https://tinyurl.com/3xx6zrdd. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered.

For more information, visit https://www.hickorync.gov/hickory-poet-laureate-program or contact the Poet Laureate Committee at [email protected].