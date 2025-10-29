Valdese, NC – Calling all ghosts, goblins, superheroes, and princesses! Bring your little trick-or-treaters to downtown Valdese for our beloved annual Treats in the Streets celebration on Halloween night, October 31st, from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM!

Each year, this safe and fun-filled event brings families together for an evening of treats, costumes, and community spirit. Local downtown merchants will be handing out free candy from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM—but hurry, the goodies go fast!

What’s Happening:

Candy Giveaway from local merchants (while supplies last)

Live Performance by the Silver Sneakers & Dance Tyme Dancers (in front of the Town Parking Lot on Main Street)

Surprise Guest Judge on the lookout for the Top 10 Best Costumes

Special Prizes: Winners will take home a unique medal or trophy!

“This is a safe and fun event for the entire family,” shares Morrissa Angi, Community Affairs Director. “It’s always a joy to see the creativity in costumes and feel the excitement in the air. Supporting our local shops helps events like this thrive—and keeps our small town a wonderful place to live and visit.”

Shop Local – Support Your Community

Downtown Valdese is home to 15+ unique local shops, perfect for everyday finds and holiday gifts. Treats in the Streets kicks off a whole season of holiday fun—so stay tuned for upcoming craft shows, outdoor movies, concerts, and more!

Don’t Miss Out on Fall Family Fun!

Visit visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129 for more information on upcoming events and holiday happenings.