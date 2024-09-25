Taylorsville, NC – The public is invited to enjoy a free concert featuring “Tribute – A Celebration of The Allman Brothers Band” on Saturday, September 28 at 7:00 p.m. on the Rotary Performance Stage at Alexander County Courthouse Park. This concert is the final installment in the 2024 Alexander County Summer Concert Series.

Since its founding in 2013 in Atlanta, this eight-piece tribute band has earned a reputation as the authentic Allman Brothers Band sound. Rigged with vintage equipment, they interpret the Allman catalog in such a way that these songs written in the 1960s and 1970s come alive again. View a sample video at https://youtu.be/XXzdEm3wp7U.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the 2024 Alexander County Summer Concert Series. Food trucks will be on-site for each concert. No dogs, coolers, or tents are allowed. All park rules and regulations apply (https://alexandercountync.gov/pdf/parks-and-recreation/courthouse-house-park-rules.pdf).

Alexander County Courthouse Park is located at 101 West Main Avenue in Taylorsville. The park is owned and operated by Alexander County Government.