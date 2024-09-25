Conover, NC – It’s coming back!! Conover’s Boo-tiful Downtown Bash!

Join us for a spooktacular celebration at the heart of Downtown Conover! Get ready for an enchanting day filled with family-friendly fun and festive activities. Conover’s Boo-tiful Downtown Bash is October 5th, from 3 pm – 7 pm.

Pumpkin Patch Delights (Sponsorship available): Explore our charming pumpkin patch and pick your favorite pumpkins to take home, perfect for carving or decorating.

Photo Station Magic (Sponsored by 4×4 Outdoor Hickory): Capture magical moments with your loved ones at our bewitching photo station, sponsored by 4×4 Outdoor Hickory. Dress up in your best Halloween costumes and strike a pose!

Trick or Treating Extravaganza: Prepare your treat bags as various participating shops are ready to give out candies and treats. Don’t miss the sweet adventure! Candy sponsorships available!

Pet Costume Contest (Sponsorship available): Let your furry friends join in the fun! Dress up your pets in their spookiest or most adorable costumes and enter our pet costume contest. We’ll post photos of all our adorable contestants on Facebook, and our followers can cast their votes for their favorites.

Costume Party: Show off your creativity and dress to impress! We’re hosting an exciting costume party with contests and prizes for the most boo-tiful and spooktacular costumes.

Meet & Greet with Characters (Sponsorship available): Join us for an enchanting experience as we introduce you to some beloved characters, both spooky and whimsical, as they roam around downtown. These character encounters promise to be truly magical! Get ready for an unforgettable time with your favorite characters.

Downtown Shopping Spree: Discover a world of unique treasures and special Halloween-themed items as you explore the delightful shops in our downtown area.

Food Truck Rodeo: Indulge in a variety of delicious treats at our Food Truck Rodeo! Savor the flavors from some of the best food trucks around, offering everything from savory meals to sweet desserts.

Don’t miss out on this fang-tastic event that promises an unforgettable Halloween experience for all ages! Mark your calendars, invite your friends and family, and join us for Conover’s Boo-tiful Downtown Bash!

Free Event: This event is absolutely FREE for all attendees. There are no admission fees or ticket charges.

Vendor Participation: We appreciate your interest, but we are not accepting vendors for this event.

Sponsorships: If you wish to support us through sponsorship, please note that all sponsorships should be paid in person or via checks sent to Conover Community Partners. Your generosity is greatly appreciated and contributes to making this event possible!