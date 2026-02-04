Hickory — Lenoir-Rhyne University will welcome musicians from the U.S. Naval Academy Band for two public concerts on campus, offering the Hickory community a rare opportunity to experience world-class military musicians in both chamber and full wind ensemble performances.

The concerts, which are free and open to the public, will take place Thursday and Friday, Feb. 5–6, in Grace Chapel. Advance registration is required.

Chamber Music Recital

Thursday, Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Grace Chapel

The Thursday evening program features the U.S. Naval Academy Band Brass Quintet and Woodwind Trio in a chamber music recital showcasing both classical and contemporary works.

The Brass Quintet — one of the Navy’s most popular and versatile ensembles — is known for promoting brass chamber music through performance, education and artistic collaboration. The Woodwind Trio highlights the expressive range of woodwind instruments through a flexible repertoire suited for recitals and educational settings. The program includes works by Turner, Monteverdi, Previn, Kompanek and Koetsier.

Joint Concert: Naval Academy Band & LR Wind Ensemble

Friday, Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Grace Chapel

Friday’s concert brings together members of the U.S. Naval Academy Band and the Lenoir-Rhyne Wind Ensemble for a collaborative performance.

The program features music written for full wind band as well as smaller chamber ensembles, offering Lenoir-Rhyne students the opportunity to perform alongside professional military musicians while giving audiences a broader concert experience.

Ticketing & Seating Information (Applies to Both Concerts)

Tickets are free, but do not guarantee a seat.

Both concerts are intentionally oversold to help ensure full audiences.

Seating is first-come, first-served.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Unclaimed seats may be released to standby guests at 7:15 p.m.

Early arrival is strongly encouraged.

Advance registration is required.

To register in advance, visit the Lenoir-Rhyne University calendar at https://calendar.lr.edu and select the appropriate event listing.

About the U.S. Naval Academy Band

Founded in 1852, the U.S. Naval Academy Band is one of the nation’s oldest professional military bands. The ensemble provides music for the Brigade of Midshipmen and the surrounding community while sharing live performance through concerts, outreach programs and educational initiatives throughout the region.

Their visit to Lenoir-Rhyne offers local audiences and student musicians a unique opportunity to experience these accomplished performers outside the band’s typical Mid-Atlantic schedule, which usually includes Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

About Lenoir-Rhyne University

Lenoir-Rhyne University is a private, co-educational, comprehensive institution founded in 1891, with its traditional campus located in Hickory, North Carolina, a city of more than 40,000. The university has additional graduate centers in Asheville, N.C., and Columbia, S.C. Situated in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Lenoir-Rhyne is less than an hour’s drive from Charlotte, and the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton Metropolitan Statistical Area has a population of about 365,000. The university now offers more than 45 undergraduate and 20 graduate degree programs to approximately 2,400 students. Lenoir-Rhyne University seeks to liberate mind and spirit, clarify personal faith, foster physical wholeness, build community and promote responsible leadership for service to the world. Affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), Lenoir-Rhyne is open to people from all religious and non-religious backgrounds. Learn more at www.lr.edu.