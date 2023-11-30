Hickory – Tickets are now on sale for the Jingle Bell BASH (Benefitting Arts, Science and History), the signature fundraising event of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. To be held on Monday night, December 4, 2023, at Lake Hickory Country Club, the BASH features outstanding food, a silent auction and a draw-down raffle.

United Arts Council of Catawba County board member, Bonita Ferretti, is chairing the event with the support of Jingle Bell BASH committee members Amanda Hetzel, Scott Anderson, Jerry McCombs, Elizabeth Thao, Landon Lane, and Mike Watson.

At the end of the evening, cash prizes totaling $12,500 will be awarded. The first-place prize will be $10,000; first runner-up will receive $1,500; and the second runner-up $1,000.

Other ways to win include the online 50/50 raffle, the in-person Wreath of Fortune, and the Bingo Board. There will also be a Wine Pull.

Doors will open at 5:30 PM and specialties from local restaurants will be offered.

Thank you to this year’s caterers, which include 3 Little Birds, 3 Little Chicks Coffee & Bakery, Boca, Cafe Gouda, Celebration Cakes, Edible Arrangements, Firehouse Subs, Fourk, Fresh Chef, Geppeto’s Pizza, Hickory Social House, Imagine One Hospitality, Jason’s Deli, Lake Hickory Country Club, Liazzo’s, Notions, Pho Lodge, Proper Provisions, Provisions Catering, Simply Jammin’ Boards Charcuterie, The Southern Sideboard, and Taj Indian Cuisine.

The evening will also include a silent auction with an emphasis on work by local artists. Proceeds from the silent auction benefit local artists through the Innovative Artist Grant. The auction is online and open now for bidding. Tickets are $135 each and are available online at www.artscatawba.org. Advance tickets are required. Each ticket admits two people to the party at which heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages are provided. Credit cards, checks and cash are accepted. You do not have to be present to win. A maximum of 500 tickets will be sold.

