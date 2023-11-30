Conover, NC – Carolina Caring is offering a Glitter and Grief Holiday Workshop for kids and teens ages 6 to 16 who are grieving the loss of someone important in their life. While some children and teens may understand the concept of death, most will not have the coping skills to manage the different emotions they may experience.

This workshop will focus on coping with the many emotions of grief during the holidays. Kids and teens are offered the opportunity to express themselves through art activities and music in similar aged groups. Together, they will learn how grief is like glitter. No prior music experience needed. The workshop will meet on Saturday, December 9th from 9:30a.m. to 11:00a.m. at the Carolina Caring campus located at 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC.

Although the group is free, registration is required by December 1st. To register, please visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact [email protected] or call 828.466.0466, ext. 3201.