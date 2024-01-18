Hickory – The following programs are available at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library in February. Some events require registration.

The Great Backyard Bird Count with Jean McAnulty

Friday, February 2, 2024

10:00am – 11:00am

Age Group: Everyone

Jean McAnulty, a Catawba County Extension Certified Master Gardener, will teach us about the Great Backyard Bird Count (February 16-19). This is a free and fun event open to all that engages bird watchers to observe birds and get a real snapshot of bird populations. You will enjoy McAnulty’s passion for birds, learn about different species, how to identify birds, and why birds are important for our ecosystem. For more information about the Great Backyard Bird Count visit www.birdcount.org. No registration is needed to attend.

Create Your Business Model with Business Model Canvas

Tuesday, February 6, 2024

6:00pm – 7:30pm

Age Group: Adults

Greetings explorer! Imagine Strategyzer’s Business Model Canvas as a tool for mapping out your business venture. Introducing Eileen Conway, an experienced entrepreneur and operations leader. She’ll walk you through sketching your business idea on the canvas, understanding its money-making potential, and finding your customers. Eileen’s insights transform planning into an exciting quest. This free online tool is your key to designing not just a good business but one that can be profitable!

Registration is needed to attend this event is available at https://hickory.librarycalendar.com. A library card is required.

Embroidery for Beginners (for teens and adults)

The Learning Lab

Thursday, February 1, 2024

5:00pm – 7:00pm

Kick off National Embroidery Month with The Learning Lab! In this beginner-friendly workshop, you will create a fabric template, learn a variety of common stitches, and leave with the confidence to stitch your way through future projects!

Registration for this event will close on February 1, 2024 @ 5:00pm. A library card is required. Allowed Ages: 13 and up. Registration is available at https://hickory.librarycalendar.com