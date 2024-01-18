Hiddenite, NC -The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is excited to announce an upcoming painted barn quilt workshop on Saturday, February 17, 2024 from 10 am – 2 pm. The class will be held at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Rd, Hiddenite). Artist Carol Mitchell of Taylorsville will facilitate the class while participants create their own painted barn quilts. Each student will create a 2 x 2 foot painted barn quilt square. All materials needed to complete the project will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring a bagged lunch and refreshments to enjoy while they wait for the paint to dry! This popular workshop is a community favorite. Those interested in this class are encouraged to register soon to save their spots! The cost of this workshop is $90 for Friends of the Center and $100 for non-members.

Visit hiddenitearts.org to access the online registration link or call 828-632-6966 to register by phone.

For more information or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, email [email protected], or visit hiddenitearts.org

Hiddenite Center programs and events are supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural Cultural Resources www.NCArts.org, with funding from the National Endowment Of The Arts and with generous funding from the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, the Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts at Appalachian State University, Alexander County government, the Town of Taylorsville, The Rotary Foundation, South Arts, Carpenter Foundation, and the Friends of the Center membership program. The Hiddenite Arts Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.