USA, USA, USA

In case you missed it, for the first time since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice,” the United States won an Olympic gold medal in men’s hockey as Jack Hughes scored the golden goal in 3-on-3 overtime for a 2-1 win against rival Canada on Sunday.

The gold medal goal set off a nation-wide celebration, a celebration that included the USA women also capturing gold earlier on Thursday by also beating our neighbors to the north.

Back to the men’s gold. U.S. goalie Connor Hellebuyck, was amazing in net, stopping 41 shots to keep the game tied heading into extra time.

Hughes’ goal, less than two minutes into the extra period, was assisted by Zach Werenski, who stole the puck away from Canada’s Nathan MacKinnon and sent a cross-ice pass to an open Hughes.

Hughes, who visibly had at least two teeth missing due to taking a stick to the mouth in the third period, did not miss as the winning goal was a low blast to the right corner of the net.

After Hughes’ winning goal, the gloves went flying as Team USA celebrated on the ice.

Hellebuyck had several signature moments, the biggest coming in the third period, when he used the handle of his goalie stick to stop Devon Toews from tucking a rebound into an open net. He also stuffed Connor McDavid, widely viewed as the best player in the world, on a breakaway halfway through the second period.

It was a personal redemption arc for Hellebuyck who proved he can show up in the biggest moments. Hellebuyck had a rough 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs for the Winnipeg Jets, getting pulled three times in the first round vs. the St. Louis Blues.

Hellebuyck and the Americans also killed off a 93-second 5-on-3 power play midway through the second period, a pivotal moment in the game. In all, Team USA went 18-for-18 on the penalty kill in this tournament.

The U.S. men had not defeated Canada in a best-on-best competition since the 1996 World Cup of Hockey, before many players on this U.S. roster were born.

The win was also revenge for Team USA after losing 3-2 to Canada in last year’s Four Nations title game. Sunday marked the third time the USA and Canada met in the men’s hockey gold medal game. Canada had won both previous matchups in 2002 and 2010.