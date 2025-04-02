Valdese, NC – Get ready for a great Summer of music as Valdese announces the lineup of musicians joining the 2025 Family Friday Nights Concert Series! The season will kick off Friday, June 6th on Temple Field with The Tonez and run every Friday night through August 29th. Music from a wide variety of genres will be featured including beach, classic rock, groove, dance, and country. Concerts are FREE to the public will take place on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School from 7-10 pm, with the exception of the Independence Day and Festival celebrations, which will take place on Main Street. Concert attendees are encouraged to bring a chair, a blanket, and a friend and enjoy the live music, great eats, and lawn games.

June 6: The Tonez (Beach/Variety) FFN Season Kick Off

Who are The Tonez? This outstanding group has been thrilling audiences across the Southeast since 2017. With seven lead vocalists, a killer horn section, 100% LIVE music, and energy that does not quit, The Tonez will keep you on the dance floor from the first song to the last. The 2020 Recipient of the Carolina Beach Music Award for Rising Star Best New Artist, they play songs from across the decades covering Motown, Disco, Rock, Beach, and more! Their current radio single, “Caught Up” is climbing up the beach charts! –thetonez.com

June 13: Skaterink Jukebox (Variety/Classic Rock)

June 20: Night Move Band (Beach & Variety)

June 27: Carson Hill (Country/Acoustic)

July 4: Too Much Sylvia (Beach/Variety) – Independence Day Celebration Downtown & Fireworks

TOO MUCH SYLVIA will play something that everyone can enjoy. Their onstage antics and personalities will touch all. Whether it’s a low-key dinner setting, an energetic party, a festival with all ages attending, the band easily adapts. By NOT working from a “setlist”, 2MS has the ability to pace the song selection and provoke audience interaction to reach a peak at the right moment. Their experience and professionalism only add to the ease of working with TOO MUCH SYLVIA. –toomuchsylvia.com

July 11: Little Johnny Trailer Trash (Country)

July 18: Garrett Huffman Band (Country)

July 25: Shakedown Band (Variety)

August 1: Chasing Phoenix (Rock)

August 8: The Embers (Beach) -50th Annual Waldensian Festival Kickoff Celebration

The Embers are widely considered a musical MARVEL and have laid the groundwork for what has become known as ‘Beach Music’ in the Carolinas, Virginias, the gulf coast region of North America and every beach in between. They are a true musical tradition with which many Americans have listened to from childhood to adulthood. The Embers consider the genre of Beach Music as “music with a memory” and have been creating lasting memories since its inception in 1958. Simply put – Heart and Soul, Rhythm and Blues, Feel Good Music. –theembersband.net

August 15: Aces & Eights (Classic Rock)

August 22: Gotcha Groove (Dance & Variety)

August 29: Rockie Lynne (Country) FFN Season Finale

Rockie Lynne has appeared nationally on “Good Morning America,” CMT, GAC, The Grand Ole Opry “Live” and Fox News. His debut single, “Lipstick,” was a top 30 hit and spent an impressive 10 consecutive weeks in the No. 1 slot on Billboard’s Country Singles Sales chart. Rockie grew up in Statesville, North Carolina, and was adopted by a Southern Baptist family of limited means. He grew up on Statesville’s dirt roads, and they led him to anthemic success in the entertainment world as a triple threat: a world-class songwriter, a captivating performer, and a diversely accomplished instrumentalist. –rockielynne.com

Concerts will take place at Temple Field behind the Old Rock School (400 Main St W Valdese NC 28690) except the Independence Day Celebration and the Waldensian Festival Celebration which will take place downtown at Main Stage.

Valdese FFN is proudly presented by Showcase Sponsors: Edward Jones: Steve Fisher, Catawba Valley Healthcare and Signature Sponsors: Mr. B’s Fun Foods, Bimbo Bakeries, Foothills Broadband, and UNC Health Blue Ridge.

Location – Temple Field – 400 Main Street West – Valdese, NC 28690. For a full calendar of Valdese events, go to visitvaldese.com or call Valdese Community Affairs at 828-879-2129.