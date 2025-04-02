Hickory – It’s about time! The 21st annual Hickory Hops Craft Beer & Music Festival takes place in downtown Hickory on April 12, 2025, from 1pm till 6pm. This annual gathering of great craft beers, mostly from North Carolina, and several thousand craft beer lovers has become a much-anticipated outdoor event for western NC and beyond.

Sponsored by local beer distributors RH Barringer and United Beverage, as well as Olde Hickory Brewery and FOCUS Newspaper. Hosted by Olde Hickory Station and the Hickory Downtown Development Association, festivarians can expect a fun-filled afternoon centered around hand-crafted beer of many styles and flavors. Live music from the center stage provides an enticing backdrop for sipping small sample glasses (actually plastic, per city rules) of almost every style of beer imaginable. Entertainment will be provided by Aqualads and 20 / 20 Rock Band.

The gate opens at 1pm. Tickets run $40 per person and are available in advance at www.hickoryhops.com. Fees apply. Tickets are also available at Olde Hickory Tap Room, Olde Hickory Station, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Amos Howards Restaurant & Brew Pub.

Tickets will be available at the gate on April 12 for $50, cash only. Designated driver tickets are $10, but that means NO alcohol. IDs required. No children. No pets. Pre-planning your ride home is the smart way to enjoy the festival.

Brewers from across North Carolina will be there to answer questions and provide samples of their handmade wares. Under sprawling white tents, festgoers will find beer from the NC coast to the mountains, including a group of hardy Helene survivors.

Of the roughly 50 breweries in attendance, seven are participating in Hickory Hops for the first time. They include Hopfly and NoDa from Charlotte, Greensboro’s Hidden Gate, Ketell Beerworks of Banner Elk, Little Brother of Kernersville, Oklawaha from Hendersonville, and River Rhapsody of Asheville.

Hickory Hops is the oldest running North Carolina beer festival for a good reason. It’s fun… and educational. Rain or shine, a good time is guaranteed for all. Don’t forget lawn chairs, sunscreen, and your dancing shoes.