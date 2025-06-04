Valdese, NC – Let the Summer begin! The Family Friday Nights Summer Concert Series is back and will kick off in style as crowd favorite “The Tonez” take the stage Friday, June 6th at 7:00 P.M! The celebration will include free live music, great eats, bouncy houses, lawn games and more! The 2025 FFN season will run Friday nights from 7:00-10:00 pm starting June 6th and go through August 29th. All concerts are FREE to the public and will feature a different regional band each week, with genres ranging from country to classic rock.

Concerts take place at Temple Field behind the Old Rock School (400 Main St W), with the exception of the Independence Day Celebration and Festival Friday Kick Off, which will take place downtown. The 2025 FFN season is generously sponsored by: Bimbo Bakeries, Edward Jones- Steve Fisher, Catawba Valley Healthcare, UNC Health Blue Ridge, Mr. B’s Fun Foods, and Foothills Broadband.

The Tonez are a talented variety band known for their powerful vocals and remarkable horn section that will keep you on the dance floor all night! Their set list has something for everyone- beach, disco, motown, dance, rock, and more! Be sure to come hungry as food truck favorite “Lucky Dogs” will be in attendance as well as local farm to table restaurant Highlands Butchery, selling their famous pork plates! The Valdese Pilot Club will also be providing concessions for purchase. Enjoy fresh popcorn, cold drinks, soft pretzels, candy, snow cones, ice cream, and more for a great cause! Try your luck at the 50/50 raffle, winners are announced every night at 9:00 PM! And don’t forget about the FREE bouncy houses! Lawn games such as corn hole, Frisbee, football, giant checkers, and Jenga are available for attendees to enjoy when they’re ready to take a break from the dance floor.

Concert attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the wide variety of downtown restaurants along Main Street Valdese. Options such as farm to table, pizza, diner-style burgers and fries, milkshakes and more are all a short walking distance from Temple Field. Many attendees enjoy picking up takeout from a local restaurant and enjoying a picnic while they listen to the live music! Valdese is also home to several unique boutiques and shops.

For more information on Valdese Summer events, including a full lineup of the FFN concerts, please call Valdese Community Affairs at 828-879-2129 or go to visitvaldese.com.