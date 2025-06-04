Hickory – On June 14, Indivisible Citizens of Catawba Valley, or ICCV, will hold one of thousands “No Kings” protests nationwide to reject the 47th president’s authoritarian vision and speak up on behalf of democracy. The group will gather peacefully at 10 a.m. at the Justice Center in Newton.

“It’s time for all hands-on deck,” said ICCV Chair Deb Johnson. “It’s going to take all of us who care about the Constitution to defend ourselves, our neighbors, and one another against Trump’s authoritarian agenda.”

“Our ‘No Kings: The Flag Belongs to All of US’ rally will include a lineup of speakers who will talk about the very real and very serious impact of the administration’s policies on the poor, the vulnerable, the ill, the disabled, and those marginalized and living in the shadows,” Johnson added.

“People will die from the budget bill if passed in its current incarnation,” Johnson said. “It is the largest transfer of wealth from low-income people to the ultra wealthy in the history of our nation.”

We invite news media to attend. ICCV is expecting a large crowd and will have dedicated close-in parking for news media.

ICCV is a non-partisan grassroots organization. Its mission is to rebuild our democracy and defeat the Project 2025 anti-democratic agenda.