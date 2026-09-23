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Newton, NC – The community is invited to take steps toward ending hunger at the 2026 Catawba County Hunger Walk on Sunday, October 4, 2026, in Downtown Newton.

Presented by Ashure Ministry, Hickory Soup Kitchen, and The Corner Table, the Catawba County Hunger Walk brings together three local organizations with one shared mission: fighting hunger and helping ensure that individuals and families throughout Catawba County have access to food and hope.

This year’s Hunger Walk is proudly presented by Platinum Plate Presenting Sponsor Commercial Fabricators, Inc., whose support helps make this community-wide effort possible.

The Hunger Walk is more than an afternoon walk. It is an opportunity for individuals, families, churches, schools, businesses, civic groups, and community organizations to come together to raise awareness and critical funds for hunger relief across Catawba County.

Event Details

Registration: 2:00 p.m.

Welcome, Warm-Up & Awards: 2:45 p.m.

Walk Begins: 3:00 p.m.

Routes: 5K and 1-mile options

Participants may register as individuals or form a team. Fundraising is encouraged but is not required to participate.

Whether participants walk one mile, complete the 5K, volunteer, form a team, or donate, every contribution helps strengthen hunger-relief efforts throughout Catawba County.

“Every year, the Hunger Walk gives our community an opportunity to come together around a need that affects thousands of people right here in Catawba County,” said Kristal Manning, Executive Director of Ashure Ministry. “We are grateful to everyone who walks, gives, volunteers, forms a team, or helps spread the word. Most importantly, we are incredibly grateful to Commercial Fabricators, Inc. for serving as our Platinum Plate Presenting Sponsor and investing in this important community effort.”

For registration, event information, promotional materials, or donation opportunities, visit www.cchungerwalk.com.