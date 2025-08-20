Hickory – Centro Latino, in partnership with the City of Hickory, invites the community to celebrate the 4th Annual Festival Todos Somos América — a family-friendly event highlighting the culture, contributions, and traditions of the Latin American community in our region.

Date: Sunday, September 21

Time: 3:00 – 8:00 PM

Location: The Sails on the Square, Downtown Hickory

This vibrant celebration will feature:

– Latin American food and artisan vendors

– Face painting, piñatas, and kids’ activities

– Food trucks

– Two DJs playing Latin music

– Quinceañera parade & contest

– Presentation of the Outstanding Latino of Catawba County Award

– Announcement of Abriendo Puertas Scholarships

– Presentation of the 2025 Centro Latino Best Ally Award

Attendees are encouraged to:

– Wear the jersey or traditional attire of your favorite Latin American country

– Bring your own chairs or blankets for seating

– While we love pets, only service animals will be allowed

Event website: https://www.centrolatinohickory.org/todossomosamerica

Festival Todos Somos América | We Are All America Festival

Centro Latino, en colaboración con la Ciudad de Hickory, invita a la comunidad a celebrar el 4o Festival Todos Somos América, un evento para toda la familia que resalta la cultura, tradiciones y aportes de la comunidad latinoamericana en nuestra región.

Fecha: Domingo, 21 de septiembre

Hora: 3:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Lugar: The Sails on the Square, Centro de Hickory

Este colorido festival contará con:

– Puestos de comida y productos artesanales de América Latina

– Pintacaritas, piñatas y actividades infantiles

– Camiones de comida

– Dos discomóviles con música latina

– Desfile y concurso de quinceañeras

– Entrega del premio al Latino Sobresaliente del Condado de Catawba

– Presentación de las Becas Abriendo Puertas

– Entrega del Premio al Mejor Aliado de Centro Latino 2025

Recomendaciones para asistentes:

– Vístase con la camiseta o traje típico de su país latinoamericano favorito

– Lleve su propia silla o manta para sentarse

– ¡Amamos a las mascotas, PERO solo se permiten animales de servicio!

Página del evento: https://www.centrolatinohickory.org/todossomosamerica