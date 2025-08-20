Hickory – Centro Latino, in partnership with the City of Hickory, invites the community to celebrate the 4th Annual Festival Todos Somos América — a family-friendly event highlighting the culture, contributions, and traditions of the Latin American community in our region.
Date: Sunday, September 21
Time: 3:00 – 8:00 PM
Location: The Sails on the Square, Downtown Hickory
This vibrant celebration will feature:
– Latin American food and artisan vendors
– Face painting, piñatas, and kids’ activities
– Food trucks
– Two DJs playing Latin music
– Quinceañera parade & contest
– Presentation of the Outstanding Latino of Catawba County Award
– Announcement of Abriendo Puertas Scholarships
– Presentation of the 2025 Centro Latino Best Ally Award
Attendees are encouraged to:
– Wear the jersey or traditional attire of your favorite Latin American country
– Bring your own chairs or blankets for seating
– While we love pets, only service animals will be allowed
Event website: https://www.centrolatinohickory.org/todossomosamerica
Festival Todos Somos América | We Are All America Festival
Centro Latino, en colaboración con la Ciudad de Hickory, invita a la comunidad a celebrar el 4o Festival Todos Somos América, un evento para toda la familia que resalta la cultura, tradiciones y aportes de la comunidad latinoamericana en nuestra región.
Fecha: Domingo, 21 de septiembre
Hora: 3:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Lugar: The Sails on the Square, Centro de Hickory
Este colorido festival contará con:
– Puestos de comida y productos artesanales de América Latina
– Pintacaritas, piñatas y actividades infantiles
– Camiones de comida
– Dos discomóviles con música latina
– Desfile y concurso de quinceañeras
– Entrega del premio al Latino Sobresaliente del Condado de Catawba
– Presentación de las Becas Abriendo Puertas
– Entrega del Premio al Mejor Aliado de Centro Latino 2025
Recomendaciones para asistentes:
– Vístase con la camiseta o traje típico de su país latinoamericano favorito
– Lleve su propia silla o manta para sentarse
– ¡Amamos a las mascotas, PERO solo se permiten animales de servicio!
Página del evento: https://www.centrolatinohickory.org/todossomosamerica