Hickory – The Western Piedmont Woodcrafters’ Saturday, February 28th meeting will feature a furniture making demonstration by John Ferguson, an accomplished furniture maker, and woodworking instructor. The meeting will be at 9:30 A.M., at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, Hickory. Guests are always welcome.

John Ferguson, Western Piedmont Community College’s (WPCC) Coordinator/Instructor for Professional Wood Crafts will be demonstrating how to fit a bottom shelf inside furniture with a door. This is one of the more confusing furniture parts to mark and cut. John will have a knock-down project model and will measure and machine a bottom for it.

John has been designing and building furniture for over 40 years, beginning with an 8 year apprenticeship in West Jefferson, NC, in the early 1980s. He has extensive wood working experience including wood turning, building furniture samples, building custom orders, coordinating WPCC’s wood working program, and teaching in WPCC’s wood working program since 2011.

All should enjoy the part of the meeting in which members and guests show and discuss their woodworking projects. All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions.

The club consists of about 35 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals.

For more information, call 828-855-4941.